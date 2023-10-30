WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Raised to $38.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

WSFS opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after buying an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,568,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,901,000 after buying an additional 202,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

