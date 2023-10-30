XPO (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in XPO by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

