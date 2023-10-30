Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. 140,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,966. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

