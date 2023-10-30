Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,400 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,376. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

