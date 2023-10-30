Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,677,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

