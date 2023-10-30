Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWCO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 196,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. 21,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

