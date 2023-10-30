Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYH stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $287.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

