Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 240,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 180,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 828,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.77. 91,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,584. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.