Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $428,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 162,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,542,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 156,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

