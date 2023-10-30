Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.07. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

