Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,379 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.