Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.30. 3,374,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.