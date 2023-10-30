Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,639,000 after purchasing an additional 503,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.64. 6,569,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

