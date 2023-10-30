Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,910 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 195,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

