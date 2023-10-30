Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,638 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. 51,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,939. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

