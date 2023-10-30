Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.62. 158,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.