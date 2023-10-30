Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.