Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,300 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 378,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

