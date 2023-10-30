Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $9.48 on Monday, reaching $828.88. 823,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,898. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $441.36 and a one year high of $925.91. The company has a market capitalization of $342.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $856.49 and a 200 day moving average of $810.11.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

