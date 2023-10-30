Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 250,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

