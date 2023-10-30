Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $11.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.01. 88,732,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,503,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.