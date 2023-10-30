Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,611. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

