12,050 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,839,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 117,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,143 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

