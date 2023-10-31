124,582 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,193,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.41. 126,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.42 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.07.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

