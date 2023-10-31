21,925 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

