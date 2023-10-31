2,256 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

