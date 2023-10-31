2,749 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

