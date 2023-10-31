28,258 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,673,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 283,295 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,113,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -553.85%.

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

