2,954 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,188 shares of company stock worth $3,097,473 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.