30,000 Shares in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 272.23%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

