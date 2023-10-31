3,008 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 114,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

