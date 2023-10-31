4,984 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

