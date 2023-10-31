5,459 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,470,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

