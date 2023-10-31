5,774 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBHFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. KB Home’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

