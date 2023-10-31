5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

VNP stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.16 and a 52 week high of C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of C$79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.3172348 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

