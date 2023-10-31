85,990 Shares in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS REM opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

