908 Devices (MASS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. 908 Devices has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

908 Devices Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 20,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,193. The firm has a market cap of $178.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.42. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

