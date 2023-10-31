993,679 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 993,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,556,000. Roku makes up about 3.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. 738,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,445. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

