abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (AUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Stock Performance

LON:AUSC opened at GBX 375 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485.34 ($5.91). The stock has a market cap of £315.23 million, a PE ratio of -888.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 403.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.20.

Get abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth alerts:

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.