abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (AUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Stock Performance
LON:AUSC opened at GBX 375 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485.34 ($5.91). The stock has a market cap of £315.23 million, a PE ratio of -888.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 403.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.20.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Company Profile
