Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.87. The company had a trading volume of 240,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.75 and its 200-day moving average is $304.38. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.