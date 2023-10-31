Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $292.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average of $304.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

