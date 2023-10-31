Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $123,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $292.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

