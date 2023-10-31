ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACR opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 87.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,013,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,765,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,802 shares of company stock valued at $447,571. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.