ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance
Shares of ACR opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 87.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.
Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,013,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,765,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,802 shares of company stock valued at $447,571. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACRES Commercial Realty
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.