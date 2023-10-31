ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 4,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,418. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADCT

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.