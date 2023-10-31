Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after buying an additional 1,107,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,629,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1608 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

