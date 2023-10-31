Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJNK opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

