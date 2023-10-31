Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $985,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $131.60.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

