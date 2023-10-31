Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.