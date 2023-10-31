Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

