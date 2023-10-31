Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

